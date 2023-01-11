Search
Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) average volume reaches $1.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $1.38, up 1.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.3001 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.20%. With a float of $61.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 15,507. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,487 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 199,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 69,640 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $124,238. This insider now owns 8,073,050 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$6.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6614, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6941. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4466. Second resistance stands at $1.4933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2535. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2068.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 355.80 million, the company has a total of 264,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,860 K while its latest quarter income was -468,130 K.

