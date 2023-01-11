Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) average volume reaches $1.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $1.38, up 1.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.3001 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.20%. With a float of $61.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 15,507. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,487 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 199,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 69,640 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $124,238. This insider now owns 8,073,050 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$6.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6614, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6941. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4466. Second resistance stands at $1.4933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2535. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2068.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 355.80 million, the company has a total of 264,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,860 K while its latest quarter income was -468,130 K.