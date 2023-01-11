Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $17.31, down -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.42 and dropped to $17.18 before settling in for the closing price of $17.37. Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has traded in a range of $14.98-$24.35.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 21.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.70%. With a float of $169.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 53,000. In this transaction SVP – Asset Management of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $21.20, taking the stock ownership to the 54,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP – Acquisitions sold 4,000 for $21.50, making the entire transaction worth $86,000. This insider now owns 52,176 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.45 in the near term. At $17.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.97.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.89 billion has total of 173,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 382,880 K in contrast with the sum of 102,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 103,520 K and last quarter income was 27,110 K.