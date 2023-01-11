Brookfield Corporation (BN) plunged -0.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) stock priced at $33.79, down -0.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.926 and dropped to $33.29 before settling in for the closing price of $33.84. BN’s price has ranged from $30.08 to $50.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 25.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.60%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

In an organization with 180000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.62, operating margin of +18.76, and the pretax margin is +15.55.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Corporation is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 9.54.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.47% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookfield Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Corporation (BN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was better than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Corporation’s (BN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.73. However, in the short run, Brookfield Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.97. Second resistance stands at $34.26. The third major resistance level sits at $34.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.70.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.21 billion, the company has a total of 1,574,034K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,731 M while annual income is 3,966 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,418 M while its latest quarter income was 423,000 K.