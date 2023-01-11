Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is expecting 90.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) stock priced at $221.48, down -0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $222.16 and dropped to $218.62 before settling in for the closing price of $221.31. BURL’s price has ranged from $106.47 to $252.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 282.80%. With a float of $64.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.36 million.

The firm has a total of 14803 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 570,648. In this transaction SVP, Finance and CAO of this company sold 2,917 shares at a rate of $195.63, taking the stock ownership to the 3,165 shares.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.50% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Burlington Stores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Burlington Stores Inc., BURL], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.57.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $181.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $222.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $224.00. The third major resistance level sits at $225.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $218.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $216.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $215.23.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.18 billion, the company has a total of 65,546K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,322 M while annual income is 408,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,041 M while its latest quarter income was 16,780 K.