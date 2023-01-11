Can Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) hike of 2.87% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 10, 2023, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) opened at $55.77, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.11 and dropped to $55.16 before settling in for the closing price of $56.12. Price fluctuations for REXR have ranged from $48.74 to $84.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 29.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.60% at the time writing. With a float of $194.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 186 employees.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,001,856. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-President of this company sold 15,350 shares at a rate of $65.27, taking the stock ownership to the 52,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 16,402 for $62.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,019,361. This insider now owns 68,070 shares in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.27 in the near term. At $56.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.76. The third support level lies at $54.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

There are currently 183,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 452,240 K according to its annual income of 128,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,750 K and its income totaled 39,280 K.