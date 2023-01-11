Can Shake Shack Inc.’s (SHAK) hike of 22.58% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) stock priced at $46.85, up 6.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.3661 and dropped to $46.20 before settling in for the closing price of $48.08. SHAK’s price has ranged from $37.72 to $79.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 22.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.50%. With a float of $37.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9695 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.33, operating margin of -0.13, and the pretax margin is -2.34.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Shake Shack Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 214,500. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 3,900 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 31,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $225,000. This insider now owns 31,085 shares in total.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.17 while generating a return on equity of -2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shake Shack Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, Shake Shack Inc.’s (SHAK) raw stochastic average was set at 64.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.90 in the near term. At $54.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.39. The third support level lies at $42.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.11 billion, the company has a total of 42,149K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 739,890 K while annual income is -8,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 227,810 K while its latest quarter income was -2,020 K.