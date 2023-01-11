Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.66% last month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $7.84, up 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.90 and dropped to $7.665 before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has traded in a range of $5.16-$10.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.70%. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

In an organization with 12126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.74, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27 and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57. However, in the short run, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.97. Second resistance stands at $8.05. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. The third support level lies at $7.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.81 billion has total of 1,568,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,970 M in contrast with the sum of 1,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,533 M and last quarter income was -20 K.