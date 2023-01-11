CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.96 million

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $58.86, down -2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.86 and dropped to $56.06 before settling in for the closing price of $58.45. Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX has traded in a range of $18.83-$79.17.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 357.60%. With a float of $34.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.87 million.

The firm has a total of 1575 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.31, operating margin of +10.44, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 39,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $78.20, taking the stock ownership to the 473,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,314 for $78.08, making the entire transaction worth $258,757. This insider now owns 473,520 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.26) by $1.28. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 357.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 7.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CONSOL Energy Inc., CEIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.11. The third major resistance level sits at $61.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.95.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.91 billion has total of 34,871K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,259 M in contrast with the sum of 34,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 561,640 K and last quarter income was 152,120 K.