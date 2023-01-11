Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.74 million

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) stock priced at $0.7415, down -9.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7949 and dropped to $0.7001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. CNTX’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $2.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -207.90%. With a float of $15.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Context Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 18,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $0.74, making the entire transaction worth $14,796. This insider now owns 122,583 shares in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Context Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90 and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Looking closely at Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX), its last 5-days average volume was 6.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (CNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5735. However, in the short run, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8054. Second resistance stands at $0.8476. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9002. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7106, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6580. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6158.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.65 million, the company has a total of 15,966K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,854 K.