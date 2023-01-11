Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) stock priced at $28.34, down -1.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.62 and dropped to $27.985 before settling in for the closing price of $28.34. CEQP’s price has ranged from $22.88 to $32.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.10%. With a float of $78.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 645 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.95, operating margin of -4.41, and the pretax margin is -0.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 304,490,580. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,400,000 shares at a rate of $26.71, taking the stock ownership to the 9,585,668 shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.92 while generating a return on equity of -5.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) raw stochastic average was set at 41.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.41 in the near term. At $28.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.14.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.81 billion, the company has a total of 104,652K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,569 M while annual income is -78,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,566 M while its latest quarter income was -53,300 K.