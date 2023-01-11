CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.95% last month.

On January 10, 2023, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) opened at $24.91, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.09 and dropped to $24.69 before settling in for the closing price of $24.88. Price fluctuations for CVBF have ranged from $21.44 to $29.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.50% at the time writing. With a float of $132.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1015 employees.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CVB Financial Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 329,405. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 11,553 shares at a rate of $28.51, taking the stock ownership to the 34,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s EVP & CCO sold 3,447 for $28.48, making the entire transaction worth $98,178. This insider now owns 34,796 shares in total.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +45.22 while generating a return on equity of 10.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, CVB Financial Corp.’s (CVBF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.04 in the near term. At $25.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.47. The third support level lies at $24.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Key Stats

There are currently 139,808K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 468,020 K according to its annual income of 212,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,780 K and its income totaled 64,640 K.