East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On January 10, 2023, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) opened at $67.24, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.73 and dropped to $66.54 before settling in for the closing price of $67.34. Price fluctuations for EWBC have ranged from $61.65 to $93.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3100 workers is very important to gauge.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 362,150. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $72.43, taking the stock ownership to the 52,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $91.51, making the entire transaction worth $146,416. This insider now owns 17,130 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +47.56 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

The latest stats from [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was superior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.46. The third major resistance level sits at $69.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.61.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

There are currently 140,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,905 M according to its annual income of 872,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 703,790 K and its income totaled 295,340 K.