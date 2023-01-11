Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.39%

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.56. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.76 and dropped to $17.47 before settling in for the closing price of $17.60. Within the past 52 weeks, EBC’s price has moved between $16.64 and $22.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 696.40%. With a float of $174.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.68 million.

In an organization with 1889 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 109,747. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,713 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 72,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $96,050. This insider now owns 72,465 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +24.84 while generating a return on equity of 4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.51. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.75. Second resistance stands at $17.90. The third major resistance level sits at $18.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.32. The third support level lies at $17.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.05 billion based on 176,679K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 628,310 K and income totals 154,670 K. The company made 201,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 54,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.