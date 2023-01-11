EXR (Extra Space Storage Inc.) dropped -0.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $146.96, plunging -0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.16 and dropped to $144.325 before settling in for the closing price of $147.30. Within the past 52 weeks, EXR’s price has moved between $139.97 and $222.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.80%. With a float of $131.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4309 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.56, operating margin of +51.08, and the pretax margin is +55.07.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01, was worth 1,041,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $208.34, taking the stock ownership to the 20,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 10,500 for $200.75, making the entire transaction worth $2,107,875. This insider now owns 400,883 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +50.53 while generating a return on equity of 28.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.85 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.07.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.65 in the near term. At $148.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $150.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $141.98.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.21 billion based on 133,922K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,577 M and income totals 827,650 K. The company made 498,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 220,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.