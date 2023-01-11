Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.78 million

January 10, 2023, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) trading session started at the price of $3.48, that was 16.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.19 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. A 52-week range for FREQ has been $1.00 – $5.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -199.90%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.70, operating margin of -597.32, and the pretax margin is -601.87.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 3,363. In this transaction VP Finance & Operations of this company sold 2,184 shares at a rate of $1.54, taking the stock ownership to the 30,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 4,415 for $1.53, making the entire transaction worth $6,755. This insider now owns 50,050 shares in total.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.67) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -601.98 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.34 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s (FREQ) raw stochastic average was set at 86.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.27 in the near term. At $4.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.57.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Key Stats

There are 35,262K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 139.52 million. As of now, sales total 14,070 K while income totals -84,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -19,547 K.