Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) average volume reaches $928.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On January 10, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $15.49, higher 2.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.84 and dropped to $15.49 before settling in for the closing price of $15.47. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $11.92 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 32.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 990 employees.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 362,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,887 shares at a rate of $15.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 62,512 for $15.65, making the entire transaction worth $978,313. This insider now owns 55,824 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Looking closely at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 85.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.67. However, in the short run, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.92. Second resistance stands at $16.06. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 648.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 547,130 K according to its annual income of 182,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 135,970 K and its income totaled 40,830 K.