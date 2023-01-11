Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 741,150 K

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $11.89, up 7.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.72 and dropped to $11.80 before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. Over the past 52 weeks, HA has traded in a range of $9.64-$21.71.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.30%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.39 million.

In an organization with 7112 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.03, operating margin of -24.69, and the pretax margin is -11.61.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 108,536. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,740 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 52,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Executive VP and COO sold 3,600 for $14.03, making the entire transaction worth $50,508. This insider now owns 141,589 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.07 while generating a return on equity of -24.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.09. However, in the short run, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.03. Second resistance stands at $13.33. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.19.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 633.46 million has total of 51,411K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,597 M in contrast with the sum of -144,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 741,150 K and last quarter income was -9,270 K.