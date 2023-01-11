HRL (Hormel Foods Corporation) dropped -0.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.26, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.36 and dropped to $45.845 before settling in for the closing price of $46.09. Within the past 52 weeks, HRL’s price has moved between $44.21 and $55.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.60%. With a float of $287.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.09, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.26.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hormel Foods Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 73,930. In this transaction GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 1,577 shares at a rate of $46.88, taking the stock ownership to the 22,682 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 31,283 for $47.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,490,854. This insider now owns 234,999 shares in total.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.03 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Looking closely at Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.25. However, in the short run, Hormel Foods Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.23. Second resistance stands at $46.55. The third major resistance level sits at $46.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.63 billion based on 546,424K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,459 M and income totals 999,990 K. The company made 3,283 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 279,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.