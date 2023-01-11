Investors must take note of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) performance last week, which was 6.95%.

On January 10, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $3.81, higher 3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.75 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $3.47 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -112.80% at the time writing. With a float of $220.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 870 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 393,765. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer, Secy of this company sold 52,446 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 127,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secy sold 3,492 for $6.09, making the entire transaction worth $21,266. This insider now owns 127,125 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.58.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 225,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 880.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 242,860 K according to its annual income of -250,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,220 K and its income totaled -65,060 K.