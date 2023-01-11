Investors must take note of Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) performance last week, which was 6.49%.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $11.37, down -0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.67 and dropped to $11.32 before settling in for the closing price of $11.54. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has traded in a range of $9.79-$31.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -129.60%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 650 workers is very important to gauge.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 10,370. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 968 shares at a rate of $10.71, taking the stock ownership to the 9,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 968 for $10.71, making the entire transaction worth $10,370. This insider now owns 9,894 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

The latest stats from [Upwork Inc., UPWK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.84. The third major resistance level sits at $12.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.14. The third support level lies at $10.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.52 billion has total of 131,342K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 502,800 K in contrast with the sum of -56,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 158,640 K and last quarter income was -24,830 K.