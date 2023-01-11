Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 36,259 M

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) stock priced at $4.705, up 0.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $4.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. ITUB’s price has ranged from $3.69 to $5.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.20%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

In an organization with 100600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 32.66 million. That was better than the volume of 32.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.88. Second resistance stands at $4.94. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.56.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.90 billion, the company has a total of 9,800,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,259 M while annual income is 4,959 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,550 M while its latest quarter income was 1,544 M.