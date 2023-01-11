KT Corporation (KT) with a beta value of 0.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) stock priced at $13.82. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.845 and dropped to $13.725 before settling in for the closing price of $13.76. KT’s price has ranged from $11.56 to $15.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.20%. With a float of $471.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.93 million.

The firm has a total of 23371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.88, operating margin of +6.60, and the pretax margin is +7.48.

KT Corporation (KT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KT Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.36

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KT Corporation, KT], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.90. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.59.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.97 billion, the company has a total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,685 M while annual income is 1,221 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,534 M while its latest quarter income was 208,310 K.