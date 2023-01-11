Last month’s performance of 1.47% for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is certainly impressive

January 10, 2023, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) trading session started at the price of $21.40, that was 0.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.51 and dropped to $21.40 before settling in for the closing price of $21.45. A 52-week range for RFP has been $11.00 – $21.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.30%. With a float of $76.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +19.87, and the pretax margin is +13.76.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Resolute Forest Products Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,000,426. In this transaction President, Tissue Group of this company sold 47,594 shares at a rate of $21.02, taking the stock ownership to the 123,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s SVP, operations sold 9,054 for $21.01, making the entire transaction worth $190,225. This insider now owns 178,086 shares in total.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.26) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to 44.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

The latest stats from [Resolute Forest Products Inc., RFP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s (RFP) raw stochastic average was set at 74.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 10.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.57. The third major resistance level sits at $21.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.35. The third support level lies at $21.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Key Stats

There are 76,812K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.63 billion. As of now, sales total 3,664 M while income totals 307,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 974,000 K while its last quarter net income were 87,000 K.