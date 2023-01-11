Last month’s performance of 7.69% for TransUnion (TRU) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock priced at $62.73, up 2.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.23 and dropped to $62.73 before settling in for the closing price of $62.82. TRU’s price has ranged from $50.32 to $113.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.60%. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of +21.38, and the pretax margin is +16.93.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of TransUnion is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,985,450. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $79.42, taking the stock ownership to the 226,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 405 for $78.72, making the entire transaction worth $31,882. This insider now owns 5,399 shares in total.

TransUnion (TRU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.69% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TransUnion’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, TransUnion’s (TRU) raw stochastic average was set at 42.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.64 in the near term. At $65.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.19. The third support level lies at $61.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.97 billion, the company has a total of 192,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,960 M while annual income is 1,387 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 938,200 K while its latest quarter income was 79,200 K.