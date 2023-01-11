Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) to new highs

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.18, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.265 and dropped to $7.13 before settling in for the closing price of $7.16. Within the past 52 weeks, RWT’s price has moved between $5.51 and $13.13.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.30%. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.09 million.

The firm has a total of 298 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.22, operating margin of +114.45, and the pretax margin is +50.34.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +46.00 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Redwood Trust Inc., RWT], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.34. The third major resistance level sits at $7.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.01.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 816.08 million based on 113,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 574,930 K and income totals 319,610 K. The company made 177,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.