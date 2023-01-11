Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Universal Display Corporation (OLED) to new highs

January 10, 2023, Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) trading session started at the price of $115.90, that was 7.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.90 and dropped to $115.90 before settling in for the closing price of $115.86. A 52-week range for OLED has been $89.41 – $176.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 22.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.90%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 401 employees.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Universal Display Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Universal Display Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 398,645. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,628 shares at a rate of $109.88, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $110.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,302,305. This insider now owns 160,732 shares in total.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.03) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.96% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Looking closely at Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.71.

During the past 100 days, Universal Display Corporation’s (OLED) raw stochastic average was set at 92.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.96. However, in the short run, Universal Display Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.35. Second resistance stands at $133.63. The third major resistance level sits at $140.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.35.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Key Stats

There are 47,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.67 billion. As of now, sales total 553,530 K while income totals 184,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 160,560 K while its last quarter net income were 53,460 K.