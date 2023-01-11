Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.82, soaring 11.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.35 and dropped to $4.66 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. Within the past 52 weeks, LWLG’s price has moved between $3.91 and $13.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -142.20%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.57 in the near term. At $5.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.19.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 588.41 million based on 112,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,803 K in sales during its previous quarter.