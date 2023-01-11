Lilium N.V. (LILM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.31%

January 10, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was -1.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. A 52-week range for LILM has been $1.09 – $7.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.00%. With a float of $77.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.03 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lilium N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 70.49%, while institutional ownership is 12.92%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4090. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2033. Second resistance stands at $1.2367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1167. The third support level lies at $1.0833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are 288,457K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 335.82 million. As of now, sales total 60 K while income totals -486,290 K.