Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) volume exceeds 0.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $1.05, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has traded in a range of $0.30-$1.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.70%. With a float of $25.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 380 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.66, operating margin of -77.50, and the pretax margin is -79.00.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 5,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,579 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 65,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 3,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $2,280. This insider now owns 163,963 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -79.00 while generating a return on equity of -54.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

The latest stats from [Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6303, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4639. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9033.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.42 million has total of 28,849K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,350 K in contrast with the sum of -8,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,820 K and last quarter income was -1,900 K.