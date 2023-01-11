No matter how cynical the overall market is, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.11%

January 10, 2023, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) trading session started at the price of $71.91, that was -1.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.1907 and dropped to $71.035 before settling in for the closing price of $72.12. A 52-week range for ADC has been $61.62 – $80.44.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.60%. With a float of $87.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

The firm has a total of 57 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agree Realty Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 79,592. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 4,898 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Director bought 11,000 for $71.38, making the entire transaction worth $785,180. This insider now owns 268,816 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.45) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 203.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agree Realty Corporation, ADC], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $72.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.68. The third major resistance level sits at $73.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.71.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

There are 88,573K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.17 billion. As of now, sales total 339,320 K while income totals 122,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 110,070 K while its last quarter net income were 39,430 K.