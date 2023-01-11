No matter how cynical the overall market is, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) performance over the last week is recorded 4.58%

On January 10, 2023, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) opened at $22.04, higher 6.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.61 and dropped to $22.03 before settling in for the closing price of $21.93. Price fluctuations for PRVA have ranged from $17.99 to $44.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -701.50% at the time writing. With a float of $103.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 810 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.33, operating margin of -22.50, and the pretax margin is -22.61.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 257,323. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,115 shares at a rate of $21.24, taking the stock ownership to the 5,832,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 12,115 for $23.39, making the entire transaction worth $283,370. This insider now owns 5,845,083 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -19.48 while generating a return on equity of -65.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 472.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.94 in the near term. At $24.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.78.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

There are currently 114,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 966,220 K according to its annual income of -188,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 342,900 K and its income totaled 1,620 K.