No matter how cynical the overall market is Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) performance over the last week is recorded -21.90%

On January 10, 2023, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) opened at $6.35, lower -28.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. Price fluctuations for RMED have ranged from $2.03 to $79.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $2.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.16 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$13.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$8) by -$5.5. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 554.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -92.51

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 28.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 211.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.40. However, in the short run, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.87. Second resistance stands at $7.15. The third major resistance level sits at $7.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are currently 1,090K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -25,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,760 K.