No matter how cynical the overall market is, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) performance over the last week is recorded 6.75%

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $20.58, up 1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.02 and dropped to $20.46 before settling in for the closing price of $20.76. Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has traded in a range of $16.80-$28.29.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 235.10%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.80 million.

The firm has a total of 24800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 216,422. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.64, taking the stock ownership to the 56,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $21.59, making the entire transaction worth $215,900. This insider now owns 674,102 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.39. The third major resistance level sits at $21.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.09.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.83 billion has total of 184,848K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,133 M in contrast with the sum of 321,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 988,500 K and last quarter income was 38,500 K.