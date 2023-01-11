Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) posted a 1.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

January 10, 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) trading session started at the price of $7.12, that was -0.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $7.07 before settling in for the closing price of $7.10. A 52-week range for OCSL has been $5.75 – $7.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.50%. With a float of $168.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.37 million.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 7.75%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 26,448. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $6.96, taking the stock ownership to the 23,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,004. This insider now owns 19,200 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.12 in the near term. At $7.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.98.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

There are 183,374K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.30 billion. As of now, sales total 262,520 K while income totals 29,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,140 K while its last quarter net income were 13,210 K.