PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 28,930 K

January 10, 2023, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) trading session started at the price of $5.80, that was 0.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.9163 and dropped to $5.75 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. A 52-week range for PNNT has been $5.33 – $8.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.70%. With a float of $63.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.54, operating margin of +8.99, and the pretax margin is -16.78.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of PennantPark Investment Corporation is 2.93%, while institutional ownership is 38.46%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -17.34 while generating a return on equity of -3.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.00% during the next five years compared to -4.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

The latest stats from [PennantPark Investment Corporation, PNNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s (PNNT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.60.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Key Stats

There are 65,225K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 382.22 million. As of now, sales total 104,970 K while income totals -24,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 28,930 K while its last quarter net income were -34,930 K.