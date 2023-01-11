Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) last year’s performance of 47.04% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 10, 2023, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) opened at $19.22, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.595 and dropped to $18.1824 before settling in for the closing price of $19.28. Price fluctuations for PLRX have ranged from $3.96 to $26.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.40% at the time writing. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 95,829. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.17, taking the stock ownership to the 93,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for $19.04, making the entire transaction worth $285,584. This insider now owns 93,812 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 94.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Looking closely at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.45. However, in the short run, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.90. Second resistance stands at $20.46. The third major resistance level sits at $21.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.08.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 48,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 920.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,570 K according to its annual income of -97,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,480 K and its income totaled -30,620 K.