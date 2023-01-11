QURE (uniQure N.V.) climbed 2.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 10, 2023, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) trading session started at the price of $21.00, that was 2.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.79 and dropped to $20.88 before settling in for the closing price of $21.06. A 52-week range for QURE has been $12.52 – $28.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 83.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 350.30%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.77 million.

The firm has a total of 463 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.84, operating margin of +58.37, and the pretax margin is +63.51.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward uniQure N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 89,034. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,800 shares at a rate of $23.43, taking the stock ownership to the 16,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $70,350. This insider now owns 16,382 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.16) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +62.90 while generating a return on equity of 78.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what uniQure N.V. (QURE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [uniQure N.V., QURE], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.30. The third major resistance level sits at $22.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.07.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

There are 46,815K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 986.82 million. As of now, sales total 524,000 K while income totals 329,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,450 K while its last quarter net income were -47,860 K.