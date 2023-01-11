Recent developments with Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.42 cents.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.73, plunging -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.79 and dropped to $8.65 before settling in for the closing price of $8.74. Within the past 52 weeks, CFFN’s price has moved between $6.95 and $11.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 707 employees.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 19,800. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $7.92, taking the stock ownership to the 146,638 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,250 for $7.93, making the entire transaction worth $9,912. This insider now owns 67,591 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.79 in the near term. At $8.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. The third support level lies at $8.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.16 billion based on 137,096K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 302,370 K and income totals 84,450 K. The company made 89,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.