Recent developments with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.36 cents.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $0.7484, up 11.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has traded in a range of $0.57-$2.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 216 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 25.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9941, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3881. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8240 in the near term. At $0.8520, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9040. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7440, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6920. The third support level lies at $0.6640 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 91.13 million has total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -41,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -21,540 K.