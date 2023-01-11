Recent developments with Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

January 10, 2023, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) trading session started at the price of $2.70, that was -4.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.6446 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. A 52-week range for PALI has been $1.74 – $81.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.40%. With a float of $1.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.54 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Palisade Bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Palisade Bio Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 2,799. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 19,481 shares at a rate of $0.14, taking the stock ownership to the 148,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,350 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,176. This insider now owns 129,246 shares in total.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -310.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Palisade Bio Inc.’s (PALI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 368.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 206.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.17. However, in the short run, Palisade Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. The third support level lies at $2.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Key Stats

There are 438K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.83 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -26,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,991 K.