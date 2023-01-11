Renren Inc. (RENN) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 10, 2023, Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) opened at $1.99, higher 7.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $1.911 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for RENN have ranged from $1.15 to $2.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -615.20% at the time writing. With a float of $15.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.29 million.

In an organization with 409 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.77, operating margin of -72.67, and the pretax margin is -140.83.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Renren Inc. is 31.93%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -319.01 while generating a return on equity of -80.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -615.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Renren Inc. (RENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56

Technical Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Renren Inc.’s (RENN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1,205.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 490.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.57. However, in the short run, Renren Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.73.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Key Stats

There are currently 23,890K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 54.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,220 K according to its annual income of 13,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,000 K and its income totaled -52,130 K.