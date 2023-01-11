RPM International Inc. (RPM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.28%

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) stock priced at $86.46, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.23 and dropped to $85.8583 before settling in for the closing price of $87.01. RPM’s price has ranged from $74.56 to $106.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.90%. With a float of $127.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.58 million.

In an organization with 16751 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.27, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +9.05.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of RPM International Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 1,596,640. In this transaction VP-Global Tax and Treasurer of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $99.79, taking the stock ownership to the 39,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 65,000 for $92.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,019,020. This insider now owns 1,050,706 shares in total.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.27 while generating a return on equity of 26.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.99% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RPM International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was better than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, RPM International Inc.’s (RPM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.78. However, in the short run, RPM International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.41. Second resistance stands at $88.00. The third major resistance level sits at $88.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.26. The third support level lies at $84.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.02 billion, the company has a total of 129,090K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,708 M while annual income is 491,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,792 M while its latest quarter income was 131,340 K.