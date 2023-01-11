Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) posted a 28.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) stock priced at $1.84, down -11.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. STSS’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $3.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -99.30%. With a float of $5.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.21 million.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Sharps Technology Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 4,030. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $1.34, taking the stock ownership to the 53,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $1.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,739. This insider now owns 50,082 shares in total.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -176.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sharps Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58

Technical Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sharps Technology Inc., STSS], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Sharps Technology Inc.’s (STSS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4933.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.64 million, the company has a total of 9,207K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -4,664 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,398 K.