Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 80,680 K

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock priced at $0.23, down -3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.217 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. SIEN’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $3.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 31.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.00%. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 319 employees.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Sientra Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.80%.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sientra Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Sientra Inc.’s (SIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2468, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8483. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2395 in the near term. At $0.2512, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2625. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2165, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2052. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1935.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.38 million, the company has a total of 100,996K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,680 K while annual income is -62,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,570 K while its latest quarter income was -14,980 K.

Newsletter

 

