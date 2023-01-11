Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

January 10, 2023, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) trading session started at the price of $63.16, that was 1.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.20 and dropped to $62.63 before settling in for the closing price of $63.08. A 52-week range for SIMO has been $51.82 – $98.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 150.70%. With a float of $32.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1434 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.97, operating margin of +26.66, and the pretax margin is +26.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.77) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 196.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

The latest stats from [Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SIMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was superior to 0.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.25. The third major resistance level sits at $66.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Key Stats

There are 33,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.14 billion. As of now, sales total 922,100 K while income totals 200,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 250,810 K while its last quarter net income were 42,890 K.