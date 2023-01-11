SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume exceeds 0.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 10, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened at $1.03, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.9699 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $0.93 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $119.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 392 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 3,385. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,385 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,074,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 661,192 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $826,490. This insider now owns 415,000 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 272.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0767. Second resistance stands at $1.1134. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1668. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9866, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9332. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8965.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 197,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 211.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,197 K according to its annual income of -980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,190 K and its income totaled -28,920 K.