Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 556,640 K

January 10, 2023, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) trading session started at the price of $31.80, that was 0.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.04 and dropped to $31.1575 before settling in for the closing price of $31.84. A 52-week range for SHOO has been $26.36 – $45.04.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 913.20%. With a float of $73.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +13.49, and the pretax margin is +12.97.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Steven Madden Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 86,571. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,222 shares at a rate of $38.96, taking the stock ownership to the 8,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 for $40.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,614,696. This insider now owns 790,210 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.22 while generating a return on equity of 24.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 913.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.28 in the near term. At $32.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.52.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

There are 77,883K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.44 billion. As of now, sales total 1,866 M while income totals 190,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 556,640 K while its last quarter net income were 61,300 K.