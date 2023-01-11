SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is expecting -4.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 10, 2023, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) opened at $9.39, higher 0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.725 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $9.30. Price fluctuations for STKL have ranged from $4.22 to $11.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.00% at the time writing. With a float of $105.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.75 million.

The firm has a total of 1380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.97, operating margin of +1.51, and the pretax margin is -0.92.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SunOpta Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 56,821. In this transaction Chief Quality Officer of this company sold 6,788 shares at a rate of $8.37, taking the stock ownership to the 36,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $101,185. This insider now owns 60,425 shares in total.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -1.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 33.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SunOpta Inc. (STKL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SunOpta Inc., STKL], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, SunOpta Inc.’s (STKL) raw stochastic average was set at 39.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.87. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.83.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Key Stats

There are currently 109,292K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 812,620 K according to its annual income of -4,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 229,670 K and its income totaled -12,640 K.