The Clorox Company (CLX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.14% last month.

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) stock priced at $143.02, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.1767 and dropped to $140.66 before settling in for the closing price of $142.66. CLX’s price has ranged from $120.50 to $186.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.10%. With a float of $122.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Clorox Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 164.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

The latest stats from [The Clorox Company, CLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $142.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.12. The third major resistance level sits at $145.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.09. The third support level lies at $137.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.11 billion, the company has a total of 123,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,107 M while annual income is 462,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,740 M while its latest quarter income was 85,000 K.