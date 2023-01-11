The Lion Electric Company (LEV) 20 Days SMA touches -1.08%: The odds favor the bear

January 10, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was 2.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. A 52-week range for LEV has been $1.83 – $10.06.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Lion Electric Company, LEV], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 8.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.15. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.97.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 194,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 461.29 million. As of now, sales total 57,710 K while income totals -43,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,980 K while its last quarter net income were -17,200 K.